Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Danimer Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DNMR opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.