Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold a total of 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.