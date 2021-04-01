Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08).

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBII. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 14,303,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.