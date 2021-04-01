Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,347,670. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 43,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,213 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

