Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of LAC opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

