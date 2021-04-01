Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morgan Advanced Materials plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
