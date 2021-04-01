Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morgan Advanced Materials plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

