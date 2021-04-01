Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.