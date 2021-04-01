Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.46. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

