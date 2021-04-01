Jennifer Pileggi Sells 2,454 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96.

On Friday, January 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,457. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zuora by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 194.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zuora by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

