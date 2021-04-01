Jetcoin (JET) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Jetcoin has a market cap of $291,217.25 and $845,734.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00642352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

