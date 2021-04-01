Jobchain (JOB) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.73 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $508,890.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,703,748,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

