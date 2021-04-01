John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

JLG traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.12). 671,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. John Laing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 271.40 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 380.80 ($4.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.51.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

