John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
JLG traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.12). 671,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 312.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. John Laing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 271.40 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 380.80 ($4.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.51.
John Laing Group Company Profile
