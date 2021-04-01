Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JMPLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

