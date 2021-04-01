Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 109.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $44,126.64 and approximately $7,354.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.17 or 0.00644764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00068279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

