Joint Ventures Trading Up 61.5% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $29,786.21 and approximately $12,492.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00050832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 946.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.59 or 0.00646202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

