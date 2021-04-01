Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

NYSE:JLL opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $186.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.85.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.