JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.90

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €54.90 ($64.59) and last traded at €54.10 ($63.65), with a volume of 18071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €54.00 ($63.53).

JST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

The stock has a market cap of $806.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is €50.02 and its 200-day moving average is €41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

