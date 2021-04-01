Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $466.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,414 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

