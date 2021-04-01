JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

JOYY stock opened at $93.73 on Thursday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JOYY by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in JOYY by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 151,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $54,506,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

