JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.25

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 607 ($7.93). The stock had a trading volume of 378,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 566.02. The company has a quick ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.13 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 612.58 ($8.00).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

