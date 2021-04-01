JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.90

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JAGI traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.61). 147,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 514.15. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of £480.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

