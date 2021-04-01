JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,564,216 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.54% of Ingersoll Rand worth $292,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 18,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,344. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

