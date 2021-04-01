JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 170,537 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.72% of Brunswick worth $281,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,135. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

