JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 677,978 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 439.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Roku worth $276,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.76. 85,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,323. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.82 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

