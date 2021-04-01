JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.45% of Post worth $354,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Post by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in Post by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 195,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 55,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Post by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,522.83 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

