JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.34% of MSA Safety worth $310,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

