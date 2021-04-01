JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 48,529 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.42% of The Boston Beer worth $294,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock traded up $16.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,222.60. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,779. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $346.70 and a 12-month high of $1,256.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,102.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $991.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.