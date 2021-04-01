JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 932,135 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,336,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.28% of Welltower worth $344,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Welltower by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 16,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,597. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.