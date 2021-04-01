JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.73% of IDEX worth $260,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,644. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $127.48 and a one year high of $212.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.