JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of XP worth $251,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of XP by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XP alerts:

XP stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,112. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.