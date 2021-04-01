JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ITV (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) to Underweight

ITV (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:TTUUF remained flat at $$6.05 during trading hours on Thursday. ITV has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

