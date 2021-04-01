JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.29% of Ceridian HCM worth $360,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,492. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.