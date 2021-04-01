JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Kimberly-Clark worth $298,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 597,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

KMB traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.08. 60,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $122.76 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

