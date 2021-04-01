JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $295.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,597,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 35.68% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $295,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAGG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

JAGG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 716,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

