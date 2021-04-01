JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $329.60 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.85% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $329,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.86. 1,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

