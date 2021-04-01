JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $354.82 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of Centene worth $354,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Centene by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,742 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,219. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

