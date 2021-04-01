JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $367.39 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,305,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.08% of Newell Brands worth $367,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 581,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 506,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

NWL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 23,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

