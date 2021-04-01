JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.64% of SS&C Technologies worth $305,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 86.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 163,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,470. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

