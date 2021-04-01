JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Neutral

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

NYSE CEQP opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 514,345 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,658,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,002,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2,027.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after buying an additional 3,793,936 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6,949.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,665,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after buying an additional 3,613,780 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 733,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

