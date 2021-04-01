JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.46% of EastGroup Properties worth $298,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

EGP stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,841. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.39 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

