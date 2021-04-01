JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 320,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $303,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,578. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average is $171.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.56 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

