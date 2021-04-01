JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.97% of The Travelers Companies worth $344,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.83. 10,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.