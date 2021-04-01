JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.51. The company has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Jennison Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 6,048,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,768,000 after acquiring an additional 195,090 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 18,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 78,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

