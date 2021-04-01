JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 107,381 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.59% of MKS Instruments worth $298,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.08. 6,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.01.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

