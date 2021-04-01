JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 153,620 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.44% of The Toro worth $352,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,285,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after buying an additional 207,846 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,843,000 after buying an additional 151,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

TTC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.98. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,063. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

