JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.34% of Helen of Troy worth $289,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,886. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

