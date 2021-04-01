JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.76% of Mohawk Industries worth $376,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,169. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $197.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

