JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.26% of Elastic worth $289,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,744,000 after acquiring an additional 78,258 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESTC traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $114.95. 10,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,623. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

