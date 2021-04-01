JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Givaudan stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.22. 16,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,111. Givaudan has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

