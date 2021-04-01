JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Givaudan stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.22. 16,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,111. Givaudan has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

