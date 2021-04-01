JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

